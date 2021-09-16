Eight held for shootings, robberies in Maloney

File photo: Maloney Police Station, Maloney Gardens. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A series of patrols and roadblocks in Maloney led to the arrest on Wednesday night of eight men for crimes and outstanding warrants.

Police said members of the Maloney Crime Patrol Unit and the Northern Division Task Force Cetnral began the exercise at around 6 pm and ended at 9.30 pm.

They went to Maloney Boulevard, Piarco Old Road and La Resource South, where they arrested the eight men.

The men's ages ranged from 23-56. They were from Tunapuna, Arima, Morvant, Valencia and Maloney.

Investigators said the men were arrested for shooting and woundings, robberies, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Powder and ASP Coggins and led by Insp Ablacksingh.