Belmont man dies in drive-by shooting

Police are probing the death of a 45-year-old Belmont man who was shot dead on Thursday morning.

Police said Sherwim Williams was sitting under a tent at Chocolate Alley, Gonzales, at around 7.25 am when a grey Toyota Altis drove up and two men got out of the car and shot him several times.

The men drove away.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in the area and found Williams' body. A district medical officer went to the scene and declared him dead.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force later found the getaway car in Clifton Street, East Dry River.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.