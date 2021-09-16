ARC unlikely to stage Triple Crown in 2021

ARIMA Race Club (ARC) is unlikely to be staging the Triple Crown this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File Photo)

THE ARIMA Race Club (ARC) is unlikely to be staging the Triple Crown this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source close to the ARC, the decision was made during a meeting of its Framing Committee last week.

It is understood that the Midsummer Classic was removed from the Classic Diary, leaving only the Guineas and Derby on the 2021 agenda.

The 2021 season has been suspended since April due to the government-enforced lockdown.

On Monday, ARC president Robert Bernard indicated that the 2021 season may resume on October 9, with only fully vaccinated people allowed at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.