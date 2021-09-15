UWI to help address climate, health crisis in Caribbean

A crowded Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. UWI said climate change is having multiple adverse health effects in the Caribbean. Non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases are partly caused by climate change. Photo by Roger Jacob

A collaboration between UWI's St Augustine campus, 25 Caribbean countries, the US and international organisations has been established to address the adverse health effects of climate change in the region. A virtual conference being held from October 5-8 will be its first step in this fight against the public health challenges of climate change.

In a release UWI said climate change is having multiple adverse health effects in the Caribbean. It said costly non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases are partly caused by climate change.

The university said the Caribbean region consists of 16 diverse independent countries and most have already developed some means of climate adaptation, disaster response and recovery but are limited by insufficient access to financing.

"It will bring together people from far and wide across the Caribbean and beyond to discuss how the region can improve its response to climate change. The UWI is very pleased to be playing a leading role in both supporting and presenting at this important conference," said professor of veterinary virology Chris Oura.

The release said that the key conference goal is forming and strengthening networks and linkages among participants to help promote action on climate change and health.

The registration for the virtual conference is free and simultaneous interpretations in English, Spanish and French available.

Anyone who needs additional information, can contact the university's marketing and communications office by e-mail at Marketing.Communications@sta.uwi.edu