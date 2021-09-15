Teen one of two shot in Port of Spain

Stock photo

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in east Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force led by Sgt Alexander received a report of a shooting at around 7.40 pm in Duncan Street.

They found the men, 19 and 28, bleeding from gunshot wounds. Police took the men to the hospital, where they were being treated up to Wednesday morning.

In an unrelated incident, at around 8.30 pm police arrested a 26-year-old Clifton Street man who cursed at them and resisted arrest.

The man is expected to be charged on Wednesday.