Sinanan: Over 40 road maintenance projects ongoing

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the newly paved Windy Hill Road in Arouca on Wednesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan has said over 40 road maintenance projects are ongoing across the country.

He was speaking at the opening of the recently paved Windy Hill Road in Arouca on Wednesday morning.

“We have to do a lot better in terms of road maintenance,” he said.

“We have 40 road projects ongoing, but that is not enough to reassure the population that roads are being maintained as they should.”

He said while these smaller maintenance projects are ongoing, four major highway projects are being done at the same time.

“That has never happened before.”

Sinanan was referring to the San Fernando to Point Fortin, Cumuto to Sangre Grande, Wallerfield to Toco, and Moruga upgrade roadworks.

He said several other road projects are ongoing.

“I’m very happy to say that despite covid19 challenges, the work was delayed for a while but all projects are ongoing at this time.”

He said Windy Hill residents had been calling on the ministry to fix the road for over 30 years.

“What we are showing this morning is a project we intend to continue in residential areas. Developments have evolved from just a couple of houses to thousands (of residents), but the infrastructure has not kept up, leading to flooding and landslips.”

He said the ministry plans to concentrate on a lot more of the smaller projects.

Sinanan said a road survey determined that about 90 per cent of the problems the ministry encounters are because of Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) lines, and potholes caused by outdated utility lines being disrupted and not repaired on time.

“It’s no fault of Minister (Gonzales). It is a fact that WASA infrastructure is very aged. I, as minister, am very frustrated with it and I am sure the minster is frustrated as well (but) will continue to work with them to fix that problem once and for all.”

Minister of Public Utilities and MP for Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales said the public will be able to see the WASA transformation strategy soon.

“The implementation strategy is ready. It is supposed to go through the final review by the board of commissioners, perhaps by the weekend. The sub-committee of Cabinet, chaired by Minister of Housing Penelope Beckles, will meet with the board of commissioners for a final vetting of strategy.

“Following that, the Prime Minister would have the full transformation strategy for the reengineering of WASA (and) the country will see the road map that will be laid out for the water sector in TT.”

Gonzales said he understands that the transformation for the average citizen means a constant water supply.

“Transformation for the businessman would mean making sure they pay their bills on time. Transformation for the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) would mean the water sector is not polluted.

“What you would see is a comprehensive blueprint (that will) ensure people get an efficient water supply. WASA is just one part. People will see fully that to have availability of water, we all have a part to play.”