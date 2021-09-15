Point Fortin mayor, councillor: Police patrols to increase in borough

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas. Photo by Lincoln Holder

POINT Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas and Techier/Guapo councillor Lyndon Harris have said that there will be an increase in police patrols in the borough as they've noticed an increase in crime.

On Wednesday, Harris told Newsday he became concerned after hearing about a woman who was almost kidnapped in Techier Village last week.

"She was on her way to work at 6.10 am," he said.

He said he immediately had a meeting with the borough corporation's chairman of security and policing Reynold Carrington and subsequently, senior municipal police.

He said they agreed on doing walkabouts in his area to "get feedback from the residents about the security concerns they have and see how best we can assist moving forward.

"As a local government representative, it's not just about paving a road and building a drain, it's also about the safety and security of our burgesses."

Thomas told Newsday she loved the idea and decided to extend it to all areas in Point Fortin.

Thomas said, "There has been a surge in crime in Point Fortin from violence against women to robberies to attempted kidnappings, people pretending to be taxi drivers...you can't feel good about that.

"We are in a state of emergency and have a curfew and still receiving reports of an increase in theft it is very much a concern as the mayor because in Point Fortin, we are not known for major crimes...I want Point Fortin to go back to how it was."

The initiative began on Wednesday in Techier.

Harris said based on the feedback from residents, other security initiatives will follow.

"There has always been a heightened police presence in Point Fortin but it will increase. It is going to increase."