PM: Police Service Commission hired John to investigate FUL issuance

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister said it was not he who recruited retired judge Stanley John to investigate the issuance of firearm users licences (FULs) but the Police Service Commission.

Dr Rowley was replying to a question to the prime minister on Wednesday in the House of Representatives by Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes who had asked about John's terms of reference.

The PM said, "As members know, especially my colleagues on the other side, that appointment of Stanley John was an appointment made by the independent Police Service Commission. I am not aware that is in the public domain as a document put out by the commission.

"So the most I can tell my colleague from Tabaquite at this time is that the terms of reference have not been shared with me by the independent commission and therefore I cannot assist her in her inquiry."

Moonilal, in a supplemental question, asked the PM to reaffirm that the commission had recruited John, rather than he or Cabinet's National Security Council (NSC.)

Rowley said, "I'm glad the member raised it, because I would like to caution him." He alluded to media remarks by Moonilal.

"I have not appointed Justice Stanley John. It is the member for Oropouche East who has put that misinformation in the public domain.

"Justice Stanley John, to the best of my knowledge, has been appointed by the Police Service Commission."

Moonilal asked Rowley to call on the commission to make a statement as Moonilal alleged much ambiguity and suspicion surrounded the matter.

Rowley replied, "The only suspicion I see here is the behaviour of the member for Oropouche East."

In reply to another question from Haynes, the PM said he would not yet made public the report done by Retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and Retired Sen Supt Arthur Barrington into the issuance of FULs. Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal if the report would be sent to John, Rowley said these were matters of national security and he would not engage in Moonilal's obsession over reports.

Rowley said the Pritchard/Barrington report was done for free. "Contrary to the mischief and obsession with this matter, there has been no cost associated with this matter."

Moonilal asked if the PM, as head of the NSC, had authorised an investigation into the police service.

Rowley replied, "I'm not aware of, and I have been engaged in, no such thing."