Photos of the day: September 14, 2021
Ayanna Kinsale
2 Hrs Ago
Deshaun Headley shows off his wheelie skills as he rides his bike with his friend Javon Alleyne on Croton Lane, Malabar on Tuesday. The boys enjoyed their free time after their online classes. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
The MV APT James navigates the coastal waters on entry into the Port of Port of Spain passes the Unites States Naval Ship (USNS) Burlington on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB
Sarena Jagoo, 8 enjoys herself swinging on a tyre near her home on Forest Reserve Road in Fyzabad on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder
Citizens wait outside the Ministry of Finance Inland Revenue office at the Government Plaza, Richmond Street in Port of Spain on Tuesday 14 as they try to meet the extended deadline date of September 30 to submit their PAYE annual returns. - Angelo Marcelle
These children look on as a backhoe operator from the Arima Borough Corporation clears debris of the storage facility residents of Croton Lane in Malabar built to store their sporting equipment on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE
Tinidad and Tobago-born Petty Officer Second Class Nadia Francis is a logistics specialist aboard the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Burlington. The ship docked at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain on Monday. - Roger Jacob
Police officers, right, look on as a backhoe operator of the Arima Borough Corporation clears debris of the storage facility residents of Croton Lane in Malabar built to store their sporting equipment on Tuesday 14. The residents claimed that there was no consultation before the Corporation broke down the structure. - AYANNA KINSALE
