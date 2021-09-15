Patriots chase 160 for victory against Kings in CPLT20 final

Fabian Allen (L) of Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Roston Chase (R) of Saint Lucia Kings collide during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League finalat Warner Park Sporting Complex on Wednesday, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts - Photo courtesy CPL T20

ST KITTS and Nevis Patriots chase 160 for victory against St Lucia Kings in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 final at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Batting first, the Kings were led to 159/7 with opener Rahkeem Cornwall and all-rounder Roston Chase top-scoring with 43 runs each. A late cameo from Keemo Paul (39 runs from 21 balls) also bolstered the Kings’ tally in final overs.

Skipper Andre Fletcher (11) and Mark Deyal (1) were unable to get going with the bat today.

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (2/26) was the pick of the Patriots’ bowlers while spinner Fawad Ahmed (2/32) also bagged a pair.

The Patriots, however, may have a slight setback in their batting department as talisman Evin Lewis received a knock on his shoulder while fielding during the first innings.

After some time receiving medical attention, Lewis returned to the field to complete the innings. He still, however, showed some signs of discomfort.