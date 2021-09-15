Nicki Minaj tweets on covid19 vaccination spark social media frenzy

File photo by Sureash Cholai

Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj has caused a social media frenzy with her series of tweets on her vaccination hesitancy against covid19.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met (the fundraising benefit event this week for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York). If I get vaccinated it wont (sic) for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research," she tweeted.

The thread of tweets from the rapper included one about a Trinidadian cousin refusing to get vaccinated because of his friend's negative experience with the covid19 vaccine.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) responded to Minaj's tweets and debunked the misinformation circulating on social media concerning male fertility and covid19 vaccines.

"Medical experts and public health organizations say there is no evidence that covid19 vaccines cause male fertility problems."

A host of local Twitter users and US showbiz celebrities mocked her story, posting numerous memes making fun of it.

After the anecdote discouraging people from getting vaccinated. Minaj told her readers to do research and make the decision that is best for them.

"So just pray on it and make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied" she tweeted She also said in another tweet that she will get vaccinated against covid19 to go on tour and once she feels she is done enough research.

"I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour,"

Minaj in a later tweet asked followers for advice on vaccine choices.

"Which vaccine would you recommend? Talk to me."