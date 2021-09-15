Maylee returns to Trinidad and Tobago women's football squad

Former national captain Maylee Attin-Johnson, right, kicks the ball during a national training session on Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

FORMER captain Maylee Attin-Johnson and Lauryn Hutchinson are back in training with the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team. Attin-Johnson, 35, and Hutchinson, 30, were involved in a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on Wednesday.

Both players were part of the squad which agonisingly missed out on qualification for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The experienced pair have been away from the national set-up for years but are expected to add value to the team preparing for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship qualifiers, which kick off in November.

The Concacaf Championships will be the start of the qualification process for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both players are excited for the opportunity to wear national colours again.

Speaking to the media during training, Attin-Johnson said, “It is an exciting feeling. I understand that representing my country is not a birthright. It is an honour and a privilege and I am just here to treat it as such.

“It is exciting to don the colours again and I am just looking forward to the games.”

Attin-Johnson said new coach James Thomas is part of the reason she has made herself available.

“I think coach James came in with no pre-conceived notion of me and he did not put me on a blacklist, so I am here.”

Hutchinson said she felt "blessed" to be back.

"It has been a long time and this will be my 11th year with the national team, so it is great to be home,” she said.