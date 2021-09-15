Malick man dies days after shooting

A 52-year-old Malick man is dead after he was shot in the face on Saturday night.

Police said Peter Joseph was declared dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at around 10.20 pm on Tuesday. The bullet had damaged a major artery.

His body is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, to be swabbed for covid19 on Friday before an autopsy can be done.

Investigators said Joseph was standing near his parlour on Basement Road, Malick, on Saturday night when he was shot by men who got away in a car.

They suspect the gunmen were aiming at a group of men nearby and shot Joseph by accident.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.