Malabar residents concerned over demolition of pavilion

Police look on as a backhoe operator, of the Arima Borough Corporation, clears debris of the demolished pavilion on a playing field, located at the corner of Croton Lane and Gardenia Drive, Malabar, on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

RESIDENTS of Malabar Phase One, Arima are concerned over the demolition of a pavilion on a playing field, located at the corner of Croton Lane and Gardenia Drive, on Tuesday.

The pavilion was demolished by a crew from the Arima Borough Corporation.

Colin Busby, president of the football club Malabar Young Stars, was disappointed with the move from the Corporation.

“For 40 years, we’re living here as residents and no infrastructure has been put,” he said. “We took it upon ourselves to put down a wash room and a change room, and they decide to mash it up without even consulting with us.”

Busby said his club provides an avenue for at-risk youths in the Malabar community to develop their football, and sporting skills.

He also argued that the residents in the area worked for years to uplift the ground, after it was left unattended by the Arima Borough Corporation.

“They break my heart. They mashed up something in five minutes that we take 11 years to do,” Busby said.

Efforts to reach Arima mayor Cagney Casimire proved futile up to press time on Tuesday evening.