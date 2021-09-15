Investigation into Maraval fire completed

The house in Rookery Nook, Maraval where three children perished in a house fire. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The investigation into the July house fire which killed three children in Rookery Nook, Maraval, has been completed.

Newsday was told the contents of the final report cannot be released just yet.

On July 26, Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape the fire at their home around 7 am.

On Wednesday chief fire officer Arnold Bristo told Newsday the investigation ended a week ago. He said the findings will be forwarded to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security.

Asked if the findings of the report will be shared with the children's parents, Bristo said, “I cannot divulge the content of it…Any sort of information on that report being divulged must be authorised first. My reporting structure is the PS gets it. From there information can be divulged.”

He said eventually a statement on the investigation will be released.

The children's parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez, were not at home when the fire broke out. Their father was injured when he tried to get into the burning house to free them.

Only two children, 13 and 15, escaped.

The three children were laid to rest on September 6 at the Western Cemetery, Mucurapo.

The family received the keys to a new home on August 16 from Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles, after meeting with Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox days after the incident.

The family recently held a special prayer session to commemorate 40 days since the children were laid to rest.