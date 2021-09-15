Golconda man refused bail for sexually touching niece,11

A 38-YEAR-OLD Golcondaman was denied bail on Monday when he appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate charged with sexually touching his 11-year-old niece.

He was remanded into custody by magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh pending living arrangements and consideration of bail. He is expected to reappear before the court on Friday.

The suspect was charged by WPC Quashie-Gay of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on September 12, after an 11-year-old girl made a police report on September 9 that her uncle had touched her inappropriately.

During the investigation, CPU officers discovered that while the girl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the male relative, he put his hands on her upper thigh and private parts.

He was arrested and later charged with one count of sexual touching of a child.