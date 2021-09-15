Friends of Bocas Lit Fest show love for literature

There is no Bocas without you! is the slogan of the new loyalty programme, Friends of Bocas Lit Fest, which was launched by the festival.

Friends of Bocas Lit Fest is aimed at everyone joining in the mission of building the Caribbean literary community and enjoying discounts on books from partnering bookstores, Paper Based and Metropolitan, said a media release. Also a ten per cent discount on workshops, priority access to Bocas events, community networking opportunities, access to exclusive Friends' events and much more are in the offerings.

Established in 2010 by founder and managing director Marina Salandy-Brown, the Bocas Lit Fest has been able to curate an impressive library of information and knowledge derived from its annual festival, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, and other year-round projects.

These include publishing and writing advice from top publishers and Caribbean authors, ground-breaking conversations and debates featuring cultural icons, religious and political leaders, scientists and change-makers.

This unique offering of material in various audio-visual formats, including for youth and children, is one of the many benefits Friends of the Bocas Lit Fest can access when they subscribe to the platform, the release said.

Friends can choose either an annual standard or premium subscription. Subscriptions to Friends can also be given as gifts to arts and culture lovers of all ages. Local, regional and international readers, writers, researchers and publishers are already keen to welcome the platform’s features, the release said.

Salandy-Brown, in welcoming Friends to the platform, acknowledged the support received thus far.

“So much of what we have been able to accomplish is because of everyday readers, authors, book lovers and well-wishers. To enable Caribbean literature to continue to grow and strengthen as a force to be reckoned with, we must foster this community. Our stories are intriguing and delighting global audiences and we must keep up the momentum,” she said in the release.

In leveraging public support for its work, the NGO is also aiming at ensuring its financial sustainability. Bocas Lit Fest is funded by corporate sponsors but as its work expands, so must its resources, the release said.

Salandy-Brown said, “The subscriptions are deliberately affordable while providing access to the best of Bocas. It’s in keeping with the organisation’s mandate to ensure that access to reading and writing in the Caribbean is available to all.”

"Becoming a Friend is one small way to make a small but meaningful contribution to the continuation of this important work for generations to come," the release said

To access the Friends of Bocas Lit platform visit https://www.bocaslitfest.com/friends/