EMA investigates waste disposal claims in Barrackpore

Resident Ramdeo Ramsawak of Kanhai Road North, Barrackpore points to a drain filled with chemicals from a nearby business place seeping into the South Oropouche river. The smell emanating is causing problems for residents. - Lincoln Holder

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has launched an investigation into reports of the discharge of petrochemical waste in Barrackpore.

For the past few weeks, several residents from Kanhai Road North have been complaining about a "bad smell," which they believe possibly has serious health risks.

The residents believe that a private company may have dumped chemical substances into the nearby South Oropouche River.

The EMA said based on reports received on Monday, its Emergency Response and Investigating Unit and Permit Monitoring and Complaints Unit conducted a preliminary investigation at the facility in Barrackpore near the river.

The release did not name the company.

This facility is involved in handling petrochemical waste and is the holder of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC), the release said on Monday afternoon.

Through the CEC rules, waste handling facilities must apply for and obtain a CEC for the facility's establishment, modification, expansion, decommissioning, or abandonment.

"Depending on the type of waste, the receiving environment and the quantity of waste being improperly disposed of, impacts can range from short to long term negative impacts to local ecosystems, the release said.

It can also impact human health from acute or chronic exposure to hazardous materials and potential impacts to the local livelihoods of people who rely on the river’s biological resources as a source of income.

Residents said they spotted the oily substances in drains and the river.

Newsday spoke to a company official who said the business is based in Couva.

There are no chemicals stored at the Barrackpore site, he said.

Investigations are ongoing.