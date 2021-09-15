Anil Roberts apologises to Senate

Senator Anil Roberts arriving in rain at the Red House in Port of Spain - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts has apologised to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and the Senate for statements which brought them into ridicule.

Roberts made the statement in the Senate on Tuesday following the report of the Privileges Committee in July which found him in contempt of Parliament. The main recommendation of the report was that Roberts should personally and unreservedly apologise to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and the entire Senate at his next physical appearance before them.

The report was compiled by the Senate's's Privileges Committee about remarks Roberts made during two episodes of his Douglar Politics social media programme on February 23 and 26. In the programmes Roberts referred to the Senate as a "kangaroo court," in a perceived jab at Kangaloo.

In his statement, Roberts, referring to the recommendations of the report, said, “I wish to extend an unreserved apology to the President of the Senate and to the Senate as a whole for the statements deemed to have brought this house and its presiding officer into ridicule and odium. I wish to reaffirm my commitment to the people of TT and to the Parliament of this Republic.”