5 deaths, 290 covid19 cases recorded

Five people have died from the covid19 virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,391. An additional 290 cases were detected in samples taken between September 12-14.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were three elderly men, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged man, all with comorbidities.

There are 3,866 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 47,653 cases, of which 42,396 have recovered.

There are 274 patients in hospital, two more than on Tuesday.

Of these, there are 68 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 11 in the intensive care unit and 15 in the high dependency unit.

There are 21 people at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, 33 at the Arima General Hospital, 37 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 38 at the St James Medical Complex, 29 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 72 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 59 at UWI Debe, two at UTT Valsayn, zero at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva Field Hospital, five at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 128 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,230 people in home self-isolation. There are 158 recovered community cases and 30 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The Health Ministry’s update on Wednesday said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 551,160. Of these, 119,970 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 373,731 took the Sinopharm vaccine, and 57,459 took the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 441,993, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 10,941. There are 452,934 people who have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 331,651. Of these tests, 144,041 were done at private facilities.