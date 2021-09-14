Vaccinate and send them home

A Venezuelan woman being vaccinated at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: We have nationals returning home and bringing the delta variant. We have to treat and keep them because they are family. But the bleeding-hearts people who refuse to acknowledge the dangers of encouraging illegal entry from Venezuela need to wake up and drink the anti-delta variant brand of coffee.

Let me reiterate. TT is way too small to further assist Venezuela with its political crises. Isolate, vaccinate the illegals recently found in Carenage and send them home. We will deal with the Venezuelans already here and, please, no more. Bending over backwards any further could damage several bones in the political vertebrae.

We need to walk away from this Venezuelan problem like the US leaving Iraq. Better thing to do before more lives are lost. The US bit off more than it could chew 20 years ago. TT has no economic teeth to chew on the Venezuelan problem. Covid19 has left us toothless. We have too many poor people seeking assistance from the Government.

Vaccine hesitancy is the internal war TT must fight in order to remain economically alive. It is a headache that is only kept in control by the extension of the state of emergency. Herd immunity is a moving target and we cannot take our eyes off the ball. The TT economy will only recover if there are sufficient citizens left alive to buy anything.

Vaccinate to operate is the only mantra we need to be singing.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin