Unsanctioned boxing bouts leave local board concerned

A screengrab from a video that went viral over the weekend which showed unsanctioned boxing happening in Port of Spain.

The Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) has said it is gravely concerned by social media posts showing "unsanctioned" bouts in the environs of Port of Spain.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the TBBC said boxing contests regulated by it may only take place under strict protocols that ensure competitor safety, under the supervision of trained and certified practitioners.

"These protocols also require, in part, the presence of trained medical personnel during the contest, medical examination of competitors before and after each contest and the notification to the district police station that an event is to be held," the TBBC said.

Social media clips went viral over the weekend showing seemingly amateur fighters in gloves slugging it out in a boxing ring.

Scores of excited spectators surrounded the ring cheering each blow.

No referee is seen in any of the clips, and most bouts ended only when a boxer fell to the canvas.

In one of the clips, one fighter looks to have been knocked out but still standing. However, his opponent quickly delivers a crunching blow to his head to send him sprawling to the ground.

The TBBC said under the Boxing Control Act Chapter 21:52 it is charged with the regulation of boxing contests in Trinidad and Tobago. It added that the bouts on social media were not permitted by the board.

"The TBBC further wishes to advise that in the present pandemic, no boxing contest will be sanctioned where the current public health regulations prohibit contact sport of any kind."