Trini, 34 Venezuelans arrested in Mayaro

Photo courtesy the TTPS Facebook page -

Mayaro police arrested and quarantined 34 Venezuelan and one Mayaro man with birdcages and large pieces of baggage on Monday afternoon at a beach on Mayaro.

A police report said during an anti-crime exercise between 3.30 pm and 4.20 pm Eastern Divisin police spotted the group walking on the shore. They tried to hide near an abandoned building when they saw the police vehicle.

They were held and handed over to immigration officials.

Police also seized two cages of gold macaws. The birds were handed over to a party of game wardens.

Mayaro police are continuing investigations.

Last month police seized a number of protected birds in small cages and a turtle. Seven Venezuelans were among the group of nine people arrested by police. The Venezuelans were quarantined at the Chaguaramas heliport.