Tobago has 419 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago now has 419 active covid19 cases after 40 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s death toll from the virus remains at 80.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 28 patients were in state isolation, 386 in home isolation and five in ICU. Thirty-five patients have been discharged.

The division said a total of 13, 878 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,515 patients tested positive.

There are 2,016 recovered patients.

To date, 19,707 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 15, 841 people are fully vaccinated.