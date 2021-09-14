TKR chase 206 for victory against St Lucia Kings in first CPL semi-final

Mark Deyal of Saint Lucia Kings hits a six to bring up his half century during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League Play-Off match 31 against Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex onTuesday in Basseterre, St Kitts . - Photo courtesy CPL T20

DEFENDING Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders have to chase a challenging 206 runs for victory against the St Lucia Kings after the opening innings of the first semi-final at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Batting first, brazen knocks from Mark Deyal (78), Tim David (38 not out), David Wiese (34 not out) and Roston Chase (36) propelled the St Lucia franchise over the 200-run mark for the second time at this year’s tournament.

Spinner Sunil Narine was the most economical of TKR’s bowling attack as he bagged one wicket, the main man Deyal, for 12 runs. Pacer Ravi Rampaul (1/56) was most expensive with the ball this time around.

At 2.30pm today, the second semi-final between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors bowls off at the same location.

The winners of both of today’s matches will do battle for the coveted CPLT20 title on Wednesday.