Theatre community mourns Clifford Learmond

The news of actor, comedian, and TV/radio personality Clifford Learmond's death drew widespread reaction not only from the theatre community, to which he belonged for decades, but from much of Trinidad and Tobago who enjoyed the many sides of the talented actor.

Learmond, 54, died on September 13 in Florida, US.

In January Learmond documented his health struggles to Newsday, saying a series of health complications had forced him from the spotlight, unsure if he would ever return.

He spoke of some of his health challenges like being a diabetic for over 25 years, having had a stroke and being given a heart failure diagnosis in 2019.

On his Facebook page on August 28, Learmond shared that he had covid19 and was at the Tampa General Hospital in Florida. On September 1 he said he was being discharged

.Many of Learmond's fellow actors shared their condolences and memories of him on hearing of his death.

Actress Penelope Spencer, on her Facebook page, said another one of her beloved friends had transitioned.

She added that Learmond was one of the best humans she knew and was talented, funny, ambitious and "a great father when he can and when he couldn't be he was sad and stressed."

Spencer said Learmond was caring and conscious and was always looking for justice for those he thought needed it. She added he was sick for a long time, fought hard for his life and wanted to come home. Spencer said she would miss him.

Queen's Hall posted on its Facebook page that Learmond graced its stage on many occasions during 30-year-plus theatre career. It added that he had performed in numerous productions with other well-known theatre names like Spencer, Richard Ragoobarsingh, the late Raymond Choo Kong and comedian Learie Joseph.

"Among his prominent roles were in Run for Your Wife, Norman is That You? and One of Our Sons is Missing. The last one was wriiten by the late Godfrey Sealy," it said.

Comedian and actress Nikki Crosby also posted to her Facebook page that she was feeling sad at the news of his passing.

She said the theatre community lost a brother, friend, brilliant actor and comedian.

"He fought hard cause he wanted to live. He was too young to die. He had so much more laughter to share. We loved him and were fighting along with him, his most difficult journey. And then covid came and took him," she said.

Crosby said she would miss Learmond, that he was loved by many and that she was sad he was probably alone when he transitioned.

Fellow actor, director and singer Wendell Manwarren said Learmond fought the good fight. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts also expressed its condolences on learning of Learmond's death.