Silence those noisy vehicles

THE EDITOR: I write in support of two articles in the Newsday over the last few weeks that highlighted the problem of vehicular noise pollution.

I have noticed a new trend where vehicles are being converted into powerful mobile sound systems by removing the back seats and replacing them with huge speaker boxes. These vehicles are allowed to be driven on our roadways, in our communities, invading and shattering the peace and quiet of many citizens in the sanctuary of their homes.

Another culprit is the car enthusiast who modifies the exhaust system in their vehicle, resulting in excessive noise that penetrates into one’s soul and makes it difficult to recover one’s sanity. This can be a very traumatic experience for the elderly, new-born babies and even those with anxiety issues.

One wonders if the authorities enforce the law against these hobbyists. How do these vehicles get past the inspection criteria and allowed on our nation’s roadways?

I am therefore making an urgent appeal to law enforcement agencies to please act on our behalf and assist those affected by this major hazard that impacts the quality of life of so many of us.

GREGORY BOWYER

Trincity