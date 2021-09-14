Republic Bank seeks staff, customer safety

FILE PHOTO: Republic Bank's Burnett Street, Scarborough, Tobago, branch. -

REPUBLIC Bank on Monday said it remains committed to ensuring a safe and balanced approach in the implementation of its return to work policy.

Its statement came in reply to a virtual media briefing earlier in the day by the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) which had complained about the bank's call for workers to be vaccinated or otherwise regularly provide negative PCR test results at their own expense.

BIGWU second vice president Jason Brown said the call for staff to pay for PCR tests was a breach of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, section 12, which forbids employers from levying any such type of fee on workers.

Republic Bank stated, "The bank has and continues to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff who returned to work last Monday, September 6.

"As a responsible employer and corporate citizen, our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of all our employees, customers and the economic recovery of our country. The bank also wishes to thank the over 2,700 members of staff who have been fully vaccinated."