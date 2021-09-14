Police find cocaine, ammunition near Caroni River

Caroni River

Police found 2.2 kilos of cocaine and ammunition in a bushy area at Bamboo Settlement No 1 on Monday.

Acting on a tipoff, during an anti-crime exercise police from the Northern Division Task Force Intelligence unit went to a forested area on the northern side of the Caroni River, where they found and seized the cocaine and 15 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.

The exercise was led by W/ASP Powder, Insp Pitt, acting Sgt Caldon and acting Cpl Durity and co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen and Supts Edwards and Etienne.

Investigations are ongoing.