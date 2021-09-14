News
Photos of the day 13th September 2021
Ayanna Kinsale
26 Minutes Ago
Fishermen of the Grafton village cast their nets off the coastline of Grafton Beach in Tobago, early on Monday morning. - David Reid
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

Police officers make an effort to keep the smooth flow of traffic, along Plaisance Quarry Road in John John Laventille as hundreds gather for the funeral ceremony for Anthon “Boombie” Boney, car sales man and community leader, near the basketball court on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Mouners gathered in the John John Basketball Court, for the funeral ceremony for Anthon “Boombie” Boney, car sales man and community leader, drives along Plaisance Quarry Road in John John Laventille, near the basketball court on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
An investigation has been launch by Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, into the source of an oil spill, seen here as employees of Quintana services install an oil containment boom in the community river, near Point Ligoure in Point Fortin. - Lincoln Holder
Jael Justice-Walters, a student of Providence Girls' High School shows her National Immunization card, after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer covid19 vaccination at the Paddock,Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Monday 13th September 2021. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Children run past caution tape near to the construction zone, where WASA workers continue the mammoth task of repairing the sewer leak that caused a sinkhole on Main Street in Beetham Gardens on Monday 13th September 2021. - ROGER JACOB
After a month of residents pleading with the relevant authorities to repair a sinkhole on Main Street in Beetham Gardens, an excavator operator removes soil from around the damaged sewer pipe on September 13. - ROGER JACOB
At left, Allan Miguel, Deputy director of the Law Enforcement Policy addresses participants during a trianing session for officers dealing with the issue of police brutality at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on September 13. - AYANNA KINSALE
At left, Allan Miguel, Deputy director of the Law Enforcement Policy speaks with Sgt Alana Lopez-Carr and head of SORT, Assistant Superintendant of Police Roger Alexander during a trianing session on police brutality at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on September 13. - AYANNA KINSALE
