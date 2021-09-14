No to property tax at this time

THE EDITOR: Our citizens have always expressed displeasure of the improper services rendered to them for their paid taxes. For instance, we do recognise that the conditions of our roads are worsening at an unprecedented rate, and our healthcare system requires significant improvement. We are now mentally burdened – and soon to be financially burdened – with the planned introduction of the property tax, which will have a further crippling effect on struggling households.

Why must a property tax be introduced at this time when our people are battling against the devastating blows of the nightmarish covid19 epidemic? Does the Government really have a human heart with respect to families that have lost their main income earners due to the pandemic and the thousands of people who have lost their jobs as a result of forced closure of businesses? Where is the love that the Government speaks so fondly about?

The introduction of the tax is undoubtedly out of timing at this time. It appears to have been ill advised and needs to be put on hold until the economy regains full vibrancy.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail