Ministries aim for digital social services soon

File photo: Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox. Photo by Sureash Cholai

On September 13, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services held a meeting with IGovTT members to discuss "transformative approaches" to a digitalisation initiative for social services.

In a release the ministry said it is planning to improve the delivery of services by introducing a fast and fully digital programme in order to fast-track its grant system.

The discussions reportedly centred on implementing a strong solution, the integrated social enterprise management system, which aims to provide a “single-door” approach.

The ministry said it is geared to improve efficiency through automation and integration of business processes by allowing data- and information-sharing with various partners such as government ministries and agencies, regional corporations, the Elections and Boundaries Commission and Immigration Division.

It said this new system is intended to support business continuity and help the ministry with issues relating to fraud and other risk management, auditing and financial management.

As the ministry forges ahead in "helping, empowering and transforming lives," it said, it will have further discussions for a necessary security environment to allow remote and easy access and accurate information.

Anyone who needs additional information can contact the Communications Unit of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services at 623-2608; Ext 5405/5432 or e-mail cceu@social.gov.tt