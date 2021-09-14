Michelle-Lee Ahye finishes fifth at Switzerland meet

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye finished fifth, for the second time in three days, in the women’s 100 metres, as the World Athletics Continental Tour (Silver) continued on Tuesday.

At the Gala dei Castelli meet, in the Stadio Comunale, Bellinzona, Switzerland, the 29-year-old crossed the finish line in a time of 11.19 seconds.

Former Olympic sprint queen, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, won in a meet record time of 10.78 seconds.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji took silver in 10.99 seconds, while countrywoman Ajla Del Ponte got bronze in 11.11, and Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison was fourth in 11.17.

Alexandra Burghardt of Germany was sixth in 11.30, followed by Anna Kielbasinska of Poland (11.30) and Switzerland’s Leonie Pointet (11.49).

Ahye was fifth in the women’s 100m at the ISTAF meet, in the Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany on Sunday.