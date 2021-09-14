Caribbean Airlines increases domestic flights

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

Caribbean Airlines has announced an increase in its domestic flights from four daily returns to five between Trinidad and Tobago, starting September 20.

The additional return flight from Trinidad is scheduled to depart at 1.30 pm and arrives at 1.55 pm in Tobago and the return from Tobago is scheduled to depart at 2.40 pm and arrives at 3.05 pm in Trinidad. The full daily schedule will be available on the airline’s website.

When Newsday contacted corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure, she said the airline has clearance to fly at capacity for all flights and all safety protocols are followed.

In a release, Caribbean Airlines said it recommends people only travel domestically if necessary, and tickets can be suspended for future travel when there is a full resumption of flights.

The airline said it wanted to thank its customers for their understanding and support as it continues to work to reduce the spread of covid19.

Anyone who needs additional information can visit the website www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the mobile app, follow CAL on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or contact the reservation, sales and services centre.