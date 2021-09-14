155 new cases, 5 more covid19 deaths

THE country has recorded five more deaths and 155 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

There has also been a steady decline in active cases according to the Ministry of Health's daily 4 pm update.

After 208 people were discharged, active cases have dropped to 3,769. Of this, 3,275 people are in home isolation, 67 in shut-down facilities and 272 patients are in hospital receiving treatment.

The five new cases have pushed the total number recorded since March 2020 to 47,363. A total of 42,208 people recovered and 1,386 died. The most recent deaths include three elderly women an elderly man and one middle-aged man.

There are 127 people in state quarantine. A total of 326,332 samples have been submitted for testing.

TT's national vaccination programme recently entered its fifth month and since then 548,713 people get their first dose. The ministry also reported that 448,802 people are now fully vaccinated. It said 10,378 people got the single-dose J&J vaccine.