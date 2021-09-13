WPC Khan of Cunupia is 14th covid19 police fatality

WPC Anisa Falina Khan -

WPC Anisa Falina Khan has become the 14th police officer to die from covid19, the police announced in a media release on Monday.

Khan, 35, reportedly died on Sunday at 3.30 pm at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility after contracting the virus ten days earlier.

In the statement, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and the executive of the police service sentcondolences to the family and colleagues of Khan, whose badge number was 8498.

She was last attached to the Cunupia Police Station and spent eight years in the police.

The statement said her colleagues described her as "determined, willing, and always helpful.

"She continually strived to do her best and was a person they could depend on for anything. She was loving and caring both at home and at work."

She was married and the mother of three children, including a newborn.