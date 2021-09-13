Teniel Campbell takes cycling road race gold in France

Teniel Campbell

AFTER having her bike stolen overnight, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic cyclist Teniel Campbell captured gold during stage six of the Tour de l’Ardeche in France on Monday using equipment she borrowed.

She represented the Women's World Team BikeExchange, earning her first victory since joining the Australia-based team.

Campbell finished the 138km race in three hours, 33 minutes and 58 seconds, in a 12-competitor breakaway sprint, ahead of runner-up Nina Kessler (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) and Lauretta Hansono (Trek-Segafredo).

But officials confirmed to Newsday that a number of the club's riders awoke on the morning of stage five to find 12 of their bikes had been stolen, putting their race at risk.

Fortunately, a number of rival competitors came to the rescue by sharing spare equipment.

Campbell escaped a crash on the final stretch and was faster than Kessler and Hanson in the sprint.

The Tour de l'Ardèche will end on Tuesday, five days ahead of the World Road Cycling Championships, which take place in Belgium.

It has otherwise been an impressively successful week for the Campbell family after her brother, Akil Campbell, won gold in track cycling on Friday night in the men's elimination race at the UCI Tissot Track Cycling Nations Cup.