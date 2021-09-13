Sancho appointed to FIFA Tribunal Players' Status Chamber

Brent Sancho -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Pro League interim chairman Brent Sancho has been appointed to the FIFA Tribunal Players’ Status Chamber (PSC) for a four-year stint, beginning on October 1.

Sancho is the only representative from the Caribbean to be selected to this 32-member committee.

The PSC will establish and monitor compliance with the FIFA regulations concerning the status and transfer of players, and determines the status of players for various FIFA competitions. Its jurisdiction is set out in the regulations concerning the status and transfer of players.

According to Article 54 of the FIFA Statutes, the football tribunal shall pass decisions relating to football-related disputes and regulatory applications.

Sancho said his name was put forward to the sport’s world governing body by Concacaf for possible selection. He is also the only former international player to be appointed on this tribunal.

The ex-national defender was elated with his new post and hopes the appointment can aid the improvement of football throughout the region.

Sancho said, “The goal is about getting as much knowledge as possible and being able to use that knowledge to enhance my environment, which is TT and, by extension, the Caribbean. I’m very passionate about the advancement of Caribbean football.

“I plan to use this to try to assist in whatever way I can. I’m getting a lot of offers to carry on in Europe and North America but for me right now, I want to be able to impact first within TT and the Caribbean before I do anything else,” he added.

Sancho, the former Minister of Sport, has been pursuing a FIFA-certified diploma in Club Management and is expected to graduate at the end of the year. Only 24 persons from 450 applicants worldwide were selected to take part in this course.

He is scheduled to travel to Spain, in two weeks, to be part of the World Football Summit.

Sancho, who is also the owner of Pro League club Central FC, believes his pursuit of this diploma, his previous position on the Concacaf task force for the Caribbean Professional League, and years of administrative and executive work on the domestic football circuit fit the criteria to be appointed on the FIFA tribunal.

He mentioned, “It’s been a good journey. I’ve been involved in some very interesting projects, discussions with investors who are trying to purchase clubs in Europe. The past two to three years have been a process of learning and advancement.

“It’s a lot of work as you would expect. But I’m grateful to represent TT, the Concacaf region and to continue to do work in the sport.”