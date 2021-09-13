Presbyterian Church praises successful SEA students

Kirsten Ramsaran - SUREASH CHOLAI

WHILE Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly attributed a decline in the performance of students at this years Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam to their absence from the physical classroom since March 2020, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church (PCTT) Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan has congratulated students who faced the challenge of virtual classrooms but came out victorious.

Abdul-Mohan also congratulated the top SEA performers while underscoring the strength of the denominational schools from one of which top winner Kirsten Ramsaran emerged.

Ramsaran, a former pupil of the Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School passed for her first choice, Naparima Girls’ High School. She recorded a perfect score of 100 per cent in Mathematics and English Language Arts and received 20 out of 20 in Composition.

Vineeta Katamanchi of Marina Regina, a private school, placed second and will be attending St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain. Five other girls tied for third place – Anya Sybella, Raveeena Basdeo, Sy’rai Joseph, Aishani Ramsewak and Isharra Sookdeo.

Abdul-Mohan had special words of congratulations to Ramsaran, having officiated at her baptism, and for her parents, “who would have nurtured her into a respectable young girl with Christian and spiritual values.

“The PCTT prays that Kirsten and all our children will continue to excel not only in their academic journey but in their spiritual and moral life.”

She lauded principal Robert Seerattan and teachers of the Rousillac Presbyterian School for engaging in holistic education.

“The PCTT through its educational institutions have always engaged in holistic education and have striven to maintain academic, spiritual and moral excellence.

“Education should not only make our boys and girls brighter but better human beings and worthy citizens of our nation. That's the strength of the denominational schools.”

She said the church is grateful for the hard work and sacrifice of all principal and staff, students and parents of its 72 Primary Schools who discovered their ingenuity out of necessity during the global pandemic.

“They worked assiduously under great pressure and challenge in a virtual classroom and came out victoriously through God's grace.

“The Church encourages all our students to continue working hard and be worthy exemplars to a nation and world that need positive and credible leadership.”