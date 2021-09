PM attends Caricom emergency meeting on covid19

In this file photo Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks online with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual meeting recently. Photo courtesy OPM

THE Prime Minister was set to attend a Caricom special emergency heads of government meeting on Monday morning, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It said the virtual meeting would focus on the management of covid19 in the region.

Along with Dr Rowley, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne was also due to attend.