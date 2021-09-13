Pistol, ammo, marijuana seized in El Socorro
Searches and patrols in the North Eastern Division on Sunday night led to the seizure of a gun, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana in El Socorro.
Police said they received a tipoff about drugs being hidden at an abandoned lot of land in Oudan Trace, El Socorro, and found a bag containing 80 grammes of marijuana.
The bag also contained a Tangfolio pistol with six rounds of ammunition.
No one was arrested.
The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath with supervision from Sgt Quashie and acting Cpl George.
