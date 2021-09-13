Pistol, ammo, marijuana seized in El Socorro

A Tangfolio pistol, six rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana were found and seized by police in Oudan Trace, El Socorro, on Sunday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Searches and patrols in the North Eastern Division on Sunday night led to the seizure of a gun, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana in El Socorro.

Police said they received a tipoff about drugs being hidden at an abandoned lot of land in Oudan Trace, El Socorro, and found a bag containing 80 grammes of marijuana.

The bag also contained a Tangfolio pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath with supervision from Sgt Quashie and acting Cpl George.