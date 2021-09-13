PanTrinbago president urges public: Get vaccinated for us to play again

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh plays a toc toc and dances to the sound of music by Moods Steel Orchestra playing Trouble In The Morning at a vaccination drive held at East Grove, Eastern Main Road, Curepe on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

President of Pan Trinbago Beverely Ramsey-Moore is calling on the public to do their part in supporting the return of live entertainment by getting vaccinated.

Speaking at a vaccination drive at the East Grove, Curepe, community centre on Sunday morning, Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago fully endorsed the Ministry of Health's vaccination campaign and urged people to take the vaccine for their own protection.

She said fans of steelbands and other live entertainers should show their support and get vaccinated if they were serious about returning to normal.

"We are about live entertainment so it is very important for us to work in collaboration with the ministry to ensure our communities receive the vaccine.

"People take the vaccine, we want to get back out there, we want to play our music. And the only way it can happen and the only way you can receive live entertainment once again is to ensure the population is vaccinated."

She said the organisation would continue to encourage its members and steelpan players to do their part in getting vaccinated as similar vaccination sites would be available in South, Central and Tobago.

Also attending the vaccination drive was Minister of Health and MP for the area Terrence Deyalsingh who thanked Ramsey-Moore for her support and said the partnership was important to raise awareness among the steelpan community.

"So far just after a couple hours we have done 100 (people) and that is excellent yield this morning and I really want to thank my colleague, president of PanTrinbago Beverly Ramsey-Moore, for bringing out the troops, bringing out the pan people.

"It is a wonderful partnership to bring vaccines to the people where they are and we are here in the panside with Moods Steel Orchestra."

Deyalsingh said he was also pleased with the turnout of young people for vaccines noting the presence of several people in the 12- to 18-year-old age bracket.

Also present was manager of the Moods Steel Orchestra Roger Thomas who said he was pleased with the response of the public to the vaccination drive and said some of his players were expected to get their jabs on Sunday.

The vaccines available for the public were Sinopharm, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

People waiting to get their vaccines were treated to music from the Moods Steel Orchestra while those who already got their jabs received free doubles.