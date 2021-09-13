Moonilal: National Security JSC must get both FUL probe reports

Dr Roodal Moonilal -

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has accused the government of wasting money by ordering two inquiries into an alleged firearms user's licences racket.

Speaking on fellow UNC member Anil Roberts talk programme, Douglar Politics on Saturday evening, Moonilal said he was concerned that resources were being used to investigate how law-abiding citizens received firearms and not how thousands of guns reached criminal elements.

He further said if that was the road taken then the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security must also receive the Pritchard/Barrington report on the investigation.

Moonilal said the appointments of Retired Admiral Hayden Pritchard, former chief of defence staff, and Ret Superintendent Arthur Barrington — two private citizens, to investigate the police and the issuance of firearm user's licences, was the same as the inquiry led by Ret Justice Stanley John who was hired by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Moonilal said, “This is not just duplication and a waste of resources, but serious concerns have been raised as to whether Justice John can undertake a lawful investigation into the conduct of police officers.”

Moonilal blamed the Prime Minister for undermining an independent process and claimed that he had information that no report was being produced.

“Rowley has appointed two gentlemen, I don’t know how he knows them, but it is improper. Now we are told that there may not be any report.

“I call for the Prime Minister to immediately indicate the terms of reference for the John inquiry. Also, the remuneration provided to the two-man inquirers Rear Admiral Pritchard and Ret Superintendent Arthur Barrington.”

Moonilal added the PCA was the legal and independent authority to undertake such an investigation.

“The PSC only have responsibility for the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioners of police, as it relates to discipline. The Professional Standards Bureau investigates the conduct of the police. Private citizens are not empowered by law, they do not have any authority at all, to investigate the behaviour or conduct of the police or any division of the TTPS.”

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on Tuesday said a full investigation into allegations of corruption was ongoing since October 2020 and was nearing completion.

On Saturday PCA director David West said the investigation by was being carried out pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA.

“As an independent oversight body, the PCA is committed to ensuring that no police officer acts above the rule of law and empowering the citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity.”

Moonilal also accused National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds of acting in bad faith and irresponsibly accusing law enforcement agencies of not doing their jobs.

He said that while Hinds has claimed that “forty per cent of us do all the work” he failed to acknowledge that for fiscal year 2019/2020 the TTPS was given $270 million of the budgetary allocation of $500 million, which has led to the inability to purchase vital equipment and to pay essential service providers.

“During the current fiscal year, the Police Service has been allotted even less, and has been unable to have vehicles repaired, and to purchase camcorders, tasers, pepper sprays, and other basic crime-fighting devices.”

Moonilal added that the government has not properly funded the primary law enforcement agency, yet continued to make excuses and indulge in its usual blame games.

“Hinds’ remarks are the customary bluster and gripe of the non-performing PNM Government, which engages in barefaced politics and grandstanding instead of protecting the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

“He owes a public apology to the hard-working officers of the various protective services, and a commitment to providing adequate resources to the agencies.”

Moonilal said Hinds should concentrate on new policies and inspired leadership that would encourage members of the national security agencies to vaccinate urgently.

“This is an imperative since the vaccination rate among law enforcement officers is very low and they are indeed frontline and critical public officers in the fight against the covid 19 virus. We have lost too many police officers to a preventable virus.”