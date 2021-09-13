Griffith still on vacation

Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is still on vacation after applying for leave two months ago.

His contract as commissioner ended in August. His successor has not yet been announced.

Last Tuesday it was reported that Griffith was on leave for the week which began the preceding Sunday, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob would act as commissioner in his absence.

Asked when he would return, Griffith said he would "let you know."

On Monday he did not say where he was.

Responding to reports that he had been barred from boarding a cruise ship in Miami, Griffith said passengers with mixed covid19 vaccine combinations were not allowed to board the ship, but he and his family were not "kicked off," as suggested in a message circulating on social media.

"I applied to go on a cruise and...we went and did the check-in and then we realised that because of mixed vaccinations, we weren't allowed on. We were given a full refund.

"When we checked it online we saw they didn't accept people with mixed vaccinations."