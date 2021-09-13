Five more dead from covid19, 78 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

FIVE more people died from covid19 and 78 people became infected, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Monday, listing new infections from Thursday to Sunday.

The ministry said the deceased were an elderly male, an elderly female, two middle-aged males and one middle-aged female, all with co-morbidities.

Since last year March some 1,381 people have died of covid19.

The country now has 3,827 active cases.

In all, 47,208 people have been infected since last year, of whom 42,000 have recovered.

At present 279 people are in hospital, 73 in step-down facilities, 130 in state quarantine and 3,397 in home self-isolation.

Some 325,830 people have been tested for the virus including 139,782 at private facilities.

So far 545,725 people have received the first dose of a two-dose regime of vaccination, with 433,783 getting a second dose to be fully vaccinated. Some 9,780 people have been fully vaccinated by receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The total number of doses delivered in all is 989,288.