Beetham sewer sinkhole repairs continue

Heavy machinery alongside WASA work crews conduct repair works on the major sewer leak that caused a massive sinkhole on Beetham Main Road in Beetham Gardens. Photo by Roger Jacob. -

What was supposed to be a routine repair to the ruptured sewer line at Main Street, Beetham Gardens has turned into a mammoth task for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The hole has expanded across the width and depth of the entire road, which is now impassable because of the ongoing repairs. Traffic is being diverted to Sixth Street and leaving via Fourth Street, which is causing traffic along Main Street.

The hole was initially caused by the collapse approximately four weeks ago of a sewer line under the road, resulting in a pit filled with reeking sewage.

Residents remain concerned that prolonged exposure might have an adverse effect on their health. They continue to express discomfort and frustration, since the problem has been going on for the past three weeks.

When Newsday visited on Monday, one resident said the work was taking too long and the smell was getting worse.

"The smell is affecting me when the breeze blows. It is the same scent of sewage right through.

"There is also a lot of dust now and it is not good for my health."

Another resident said because of the repairs, the hole has grown, and they fear the nearby drains will also collapse.

"The hole is getting too big and the sides of the drains breaking up.

"There are also many little children playing around the hole like it's a game."

Another said WASA had tried to put new pipes into the hole, but later removed them.

"They put the pipe, but it did not fit."

Most residents are satisfied with the progress thus far and blame the curfew for the length of time the repairs are taking, since WASA crews cannot work late on the project.

When Newsday contacted Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, he was unable to give an update, but said he would have one available on Tuesday.

WASA's corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty could not be contacted for comment.