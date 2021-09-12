Tobagonian on cocaine trafficking charge in Grenada

CHARGED: Tobagonian Codel Douglas -

A Tobagonian was among four men charged in Grenada for trafficking cocaine.

Codel Douglas, a contractor from Lambeau, was also charged with entering the country without the consent of an immigration officer.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force's Facebook page, Drug Squad officers arrested and charged Douglas and Grenadian fishermen Lindon Francis, Rahim Francis and Rondel Rogers, after nine kilogrammes of cocaine were seized during a police exercise on September 6, at Marquis, St Andrew.

Douglas appeared before a special sitting at the Grenville magistrates court on September 10, and was remanded to custody at Her Majesty's Prison. He will reappear in court on September 20.

The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.