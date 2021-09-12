Tobago records 7 covid19 deaths in 3 days

Image courtesy CDC

Covid19 has claimed seven lives in Tobago in the last three days.

The island recorded two more covid19 deaths on Sunday – an 83-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both with comorbidities.

Overall, the island has registered 79 deaths to the virus.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development also reported 28 new covid19 cases, which took the active total to 436.

There are 28 patients is state isolation, 405 in home isolation and three in ICU.

Although accounting for around four per cent of the national population, Tobago is responsible for almost 11 per cent of the national covid19 cases.

The division said 19, 589 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago while 15,507 have been fully vaccinated.