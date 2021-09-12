Paul pedals to men's sprint gold at UCI Nations Cup

NICHOLAS PAUL won gold in the men’s sprint final, on the final day of the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup, in Cali, Colombia on Sunday.

Up against Kevin Quintero of the host nation, Paul emerged victorious in two consecutive rides to capture his third gold Nations Cup medal.

After convincingly winning the first ride, Paul’s front wheel touched Quintero’s back wheel in the second ride which made the Trinidad and Tobago cyclist fall off his bike and void a result.

After a few minutes of recovery, Paul returned to the Alcides Nieto Patiño Velodrome and disposed of Quintero to secure top spot in fine style.

Thus far, TT have won four gold medals at the Nations Cup. Paul won gold in the men’s sprint, keirin and kilometre time trial while endurance racer Akil Campbell also topped the field in the men’s elimination race.