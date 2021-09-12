Paul advances to UCI Nations Cup men's sprint final

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul will be seeking a third gold medal at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia as he advanced to the final of the men’s sprint.

In the semi-final on Sunday, Paul defeated Frenchman Rayan Helal in two consecutive rides to book a spot in the final.

The TT rider goes up against Colombia's Kevin Quintero from 6 pm.

Thus far, Paul, at his first-ever UCI Nations Cup, has won the men’s kilometre time trial and the men’s kierin event.